TSSPDCL cautions against fake calls requesting payment of electricity bills

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) CMD Raghuma Reddy has cautioned the customers to beware of the fake calls or messages regarding the payments of the electricity bills.

In an advisory to the customers, the CMD said that he had come across some of the fake messages made by some fraudulent persons in the name of electricity officials requesting payments of the pending electricity bills.

Reddy said that these fraudulent callers while calling to the customers give an ultimatum that if they do not pay the electricity bills their connections will be disconnected.

He added that these fake callers ask for bank account details, debit card, and credit card numbers, etc., and then withdraw amounts from the account.

He clarified that the electricity officials do not ask customers’ bank account details, debit card or credit card numbers.

The CMD also said that the TSSPDCL does not send any website links through SMS for the payment of the electricity bills. The TSSPDCL only sends the current month bill and the details of the arrears through SMS to the customers. He further said that for any queries regarding the payments of the bills, the customers can approach the Section Officer (AE).