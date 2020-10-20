TSSPDCL: Electricity meters must locate well above the ground

Sakina Fatima

Telangana: As the heavy rain in the city, resulting in the buildings losing power. Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) said on Monday to all the residents living in multistorey buildings or houses were electricity meters have been placed in the basements or cellars to move to the first floor or the top floor immediately.

Thousands of electricity meters which were located in the cellar were flooded following the heavy rains last week.

“ After the worst flood-hit in Hafeezbabanagar it had resulted in the falling of electricity poles and electricity transformers getting washed away,” said by G. Raghuma Reddy, TSSPDCL chairman and managing director on his inspection.

In Hafeezbabanagar- 42, electric poles and 20, distribution transformers were damaged, Nadeem Colony- 22 poles and seven transformers were damaged

He adds, “Current estimates of damage to electricity infrastructure is around Rs. 2 crores.”

The TSSPDCL has sent 6,000 personnel for repairs and restoration of power supply in the city.

He also said TSSPDCL was taking up all repairs to the power supply infrastructure at its cost and urged consumers not to pay anyone who tells them that some fee was required for the repairs.