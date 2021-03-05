Tsunami warning for Aus island after NZ quake

Canberra, March 5 : A tsunami warning was issued for Australia’ Norfolk Island on Friday, following three massive earthquakes that struck New Zealands North Island.

Norfolk Island is around 1,450 km east of the Australian mainland and roughly 1,100 km north west of New Zealand’s northern tip, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tsunami activity was recorded at Norfolk Island on Friday morning, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), with a sea level gauge registering a 64 cm surge.

“Tsunami waves are more powerful than the same size beach wave. It is the power rather than the height that makes tsunami waves so destructive, hence dangerous to swimmers and boaters,” the BOM said in a statement.

“There could be many waves and the first wave may not be the largest. The threat is expected to persist for several hours.”

While evacuations were deemed unnecessary for residents of Norfolk Island, people were advised to get out of the water and move away from the immediate water’s edge.

“Norfolk Island residents are strongly advised to stay out of the water and move away from the immediate water’s edge of beaches, marinas, harbours, coastal estuaries and rock platforms.”

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no current tsunami threat to the Australian mainland.

The first 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 2.27 a.m., about 95 km east of Te Araroa, the far northeast point of New Zealand’s North Island.

It was followed by a second temblor measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale at 6.41 a.m. and the third, the largest at 8.1 magnitude, at 8.30 a.m.

The second and the third struck near the Kermadec Islands.

Jolts were felt throughout much of New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.