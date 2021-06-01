TSWREIS extends application deadline for degree first year

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Tuesday has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into degree first year courses for the academic year 2021-2022. The candidates can submit the application form at tswreis.in till June 20, 2021.

The applications are open for B.Sc (MPC) and B.A (HEP) courses in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir.

The TSWREIS has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admission into https://t.co/qNpUilIAfr. (MPC) & B.A.(HEP) degree 1st year degree courses in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women, Bhongir. — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) June 1, 2021

Steps To Apply At TSWREIS

Step 1: Visit the official website tswreis.in.

Step 2: Under the latest section, click on the application link.

Step 3: Fill up the online application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Pay online application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form.