TSWREIS extends entry of SSC grades for admission into Inter 1st year

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has extended the last date for online entry of SSC grades and CGPA for admission into first-year intermediate arts, science, and vocational courses for the academic year 2021-2022. The candidates can submit the grades at tswreis.in till June 10, 2021.

Earlier on June 2, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (TSWRJC CET) was cancelled in view of the unprecedented second wave of the COVID-19 virus.

The candidates who had already applied for the RJCCET -2021 earlier are instructed to visit the TSWREIS website and upload their SSC grades and CGPA on or before June 10. According to the official statement from the Telangana government, seats will be allotted based on the grades and CGPA secured by the applicants duly following reservation norms and order of preference.

The candidates who fail to furnish their grades online will not be considered for admission.

How To Upload Marks At TSWREIS

Step 1 Visit the official website tswreis.in

Step 2 Click on the designated application link

Step 3 On the enxt window, enter the registration number

Step 4 Upload the SSC marks