TSWREIS extends last date for intermediate admissions

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Thursday has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions into first year intermediate streams in 33 Centres of Excellence for the academic year 2021-2022 up to January 10.

Online applications are invited from boys and girls of SC, ST, BC, HC, Converted Christian and OCs, appearing for the Class X public examinations, for admissions into intermediate first year in MPC, BiPC, MEC and CEC streams, the TSWREIS said in a press release.

Apart from regular academics, students in these CoEs will be coached for IIT, NIT, NEET, CLAT, and CMA entrance examinations, it said.

The candidates are advised to visit the TSWREIS website tswreis.in for online application form and other details. For more details visit the society website or call on 1800 4254 5678.