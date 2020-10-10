TSWREIS invites applications to fill up post of ‘Guest Faculty’

SameerPublished: 10th October 2020 1:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) invited applications to fill up the post of ‘Guest Faculty’.

Subjects

The vacancies are for the subjects,

  1. Telugu
  2. English
  3. History
  4. Economics
  5. Political Science
  6. Mathematics
  7. Physics
  8. Chemistry
  9. Statistics
  10. Computer Science
  11. Botany
  12. Zoology
  13. Micro Biology
  14. Commerce
  15. Sociology
  16. Psychology
  17. Journalism
  18. Geology
  19. Public Administration
  20. Biotechnology
  21. Biochemistry
  22. Genetics
  23. Geography
  24. Food Science
  25. Nutrition & Dietetics

These vacancies are in the TSW Residential Degree Colleges for Women.

Eligibility

As per the notification, candidates must possess a masters Degree (i.e., M.A / M.Sc / M.Com/M.C.A) with a minimum of 55% (50% in case of SC/ST candidates) of marks in the relevant subject.

Preference will be given to candidates with qualifications such as Ph.D / NET / SLET / M.Phil.

Every candidate has to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of TSWREIS (click here).

The last date for submitting applications is 18th October 2020 up to 5 p.m.

