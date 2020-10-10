TSWREIS invites applications to fill up post of ‘Guest Faculty’

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) invited applications to fill up the post of ‘Guest Faculty’.

Subjects

The vacancies are for the subjects,

Telugu English History Economics Political Science Mathematics Physics Chemistry Statistics Computer Science Botany Zoology Micro Biology Commerce Sociology Psychology Journalism Geology Public Administration Biotechnology Biochemistry Genetics Geography Food Science Nutrition & Dietetics

These vacancies are in the TSW Residential Degree Colleges for Women.

Eligibility

As per the notification, candidates must possess a masters Degree (i.e., M.A / M.Sc / M.Com/M.C.A) with a minimum of 55% (50% in case of SC/ST candidates) of marks in the relevant subject.

Preference will be given to candidates with qualifications such as Ph.D / NET / SLET / M.Phil.

Every candidate has to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of TSWREIS (click here).

The last date for submitting applications is 18th October 2020 up to 5 p.m.