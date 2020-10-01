TSWREIS offers free online coaching for PG medical entrance test

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has invited online applications from Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates for free online PG medical entrance coaching.

The last date for submission of online applications is October 8. For more details and online application, interested students can visit the website www.tswreis.in

Medicos studying in MBBS 3rd and 4th year, house surgeons and MBBS pass outs are eligible for free online coaching, the TSWREIS said, in a press release on Thursday.