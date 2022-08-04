TSWREIS rewrites history as four students flying to USA for UG course

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has yet again rewritten history as Lavanya, Harika, Swapnika and Chaitanya from TSWRJCs are all gearing up to fly to the United States of America in August 2022. Lavanya, Harika and Swapnika will pursue a four-year undergraduate degree in Iowa State University while Chaitanya will pursue his undergraduate degree in Milwaukee School of Engineering.

These students were mentored at the SAT Camp conducted by TSWREIS under the tutelage and guidance of Murthy Polasa, Trainer and Counsellor and Gracena Prakash, Special Officer, Talent Management, TSWREIS and Coordinator. Their exceptional scores in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) earned them 75% scholarship on tuition fee.

This is the first time in the history of the TSWREIS that students from the marginalized sections will be crossing seas to pursue their dreams. “Think Big and Aim High” is the motto behind this momentous celebration as these students break through the shackles of poverty and become path finders for their fellow students to follow.

Sharadha, Joint Secretary, TSWREIS, played a keyrole in guiding the project. This success was possible only through the unending support of the visionary Secretary of TSWREIS. The valuable support and encouragement provided by the Minister of Social Welfare and Chief Minister made this program successful.