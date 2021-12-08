TSWREIS, TTWREIS invite applications for degree courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies (TTWREIS and TSWREIS) on Wednesday issued a notification inviting online applications for admissions into degree courses for the academic year 2022-2023, starting from December 10, 2021.

The educational societies notified admissions into the first-year undergraduate courses of BA / B.Com / BBA / B.Sc degree English courses.

Candidates who are appearing for the intermediate second-year examinations this year and those who have passed the Intermediate or equivalent examinations in the year 2021 (TG UGCET 2021) are eligible to apply for the ‘Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test’, conducted commonly by both the societies.

The last date for uploading of application is January 10 and the entrance exam will be conducted on January 23.

Candidates seeking to apply can visit the TSWREIS website and Gurukulam website for prospectus and online applications.