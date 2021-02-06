TSWREIS, TTWREIS invites applications for degree courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) on Friday issued a notification inviting online application for admissions into degree courses for the academic year 2021-2022.

The educational societies notified admissions into the first year undergraduate courses of BA / B.Com / BBA / B.Sc degree English courses.

Candidates who are appearing for the intermediate second-year examinations this year and those who have passed the Intermediate or equivalent examinations in the year 2021 (TG UGCET 2021) are eligible to apply for ‘Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test’, conducted commonly for both the societies.

According to the press release, the last date for uploading of application is March 5 and the entrance exam will be conducted on April 25.

Candidates seeking to apply can visit www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam. telangana.gov.in for prospectus and online application.