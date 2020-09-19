TTD for not adhering to traditions : Naidu

Amaravati, Sep 19 : Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is allowing Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to enter the Tirumala shrine without his submission of a declaration form that he has faith in the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD, which manages the affairs of the country’s richest temple of Tirumala, has now banned the entry of all non-Hindus into the temple, if they do not declare their faith in Lord Venkateshwara.

“Only on declaring faith in Lord Venkateshwara will a person from another faith be allowed inside. Even late President A.P.J Abdul Kalam had made use of this opportunity, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi,” claimed Naidu.

He said it is a sad development to see Reddy behaving like this.

Naidu said there are many traditions in Hindu temples and other religious places such as Churches which needs to be adhered to.

The opposition leader claimed that he has observed up to 80 incidents of sacrilege of Hindu temples in the state.

“When so many things are happening, doesn’t the Chief Minister have a responsibility. Does he have the eligibility to rule?,” questioned Naidu.

Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Y. V. Subba Reddy said many leaders visit the Tirupati temple and many of them do not sign the register.

“Earlier Sonia Gandhi had come, Rajasekhar Reddy had also come many times, nobody had signed, they have not signed,” Subba Reddy told IANS.

He retaliated that Naidu will do anything for political dividends.

At a recent press conference in the TTD Annamaya Bhavan about the forthcoming Brahmostavams, Subba Reddy was posed with questions about this matter.

“Wholeheartedly I have also mentioned that so many people from other religions visit the temple in the general Sarvadarsanam. They will come and have a darshan, they have belief and faith in God,” he told IANS.

Subba Reddy said it is not mandatory to sign the register.

He said the register basically helps in knowing when foreigners or some big personalities visit, whether they are visiting casually or for some purpose.

Many Muslims and burqa-clad women also visit the temple on special occasions, sources said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.