Tumblr’s subscription feature is now available in US

San Francisco: Social networking site Tumblr is expanding the beta for its Post Plus subscription feature to all users in the US.

Post Plus, similar to Twitter’s Super Follows, allows creators to designate some of their posts as only for paying subscribers. Tumblr is planning a full launch of the feature later in the fall.

Tumblr has made some changes since the limited beta that started in July, reports The Verge.

Post Plus creators can now directly block people who subscribe to them. Creators previously had to contact Tumblr support if they wanted to block a subscriber, which raised concerns among users.

There’s now an option to set a subscription price to $1.99 a month, in addition to the existing $3.99, $5.99 or $9.99 options.

Creators can go back and paywall existing content, rather than being limited to only monetising new posts, the report said

Tumblr is also removing the blue plus badge, similar to a Twitter verified badge, that appeared next to creators’ usernames.

Tumblr said several of the adjustments to the beta were made in response to user feedback. Predictably, many Tumblr users weren’t happy about the initial Post Plus announcement.

Some users even organised a log-off protest, specifically citing concerns about the legality of monetising fan work, though those concerns likely stem from misunderstandings of copyright law.