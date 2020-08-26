Tunisia to fine those not complying with health protocols: Official

Tunis, Aug 26 : The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Tunisia is due to non-compliance with health protocols imposed by the Ministry of Health, mainly not wearing a mask in public areas, reported the Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

“Wearing a mask is now mandatory and any offender will be punished with a fine of 120 to 5,000 Tunisian dinars and up to six months of imprisonment,” said Tunisia’s acting Minister of Health Mohamed Habib Kechaou at a press conference on Wednesday.

Kechaou stressed on the importance of wearing face masks, washing hands regularly, maintaining physical distancing and respecting self-isolation measures in the fight against the spread of the virus and the protection of people at risk, especially elderly people, Xinhua news agency reported.

On August 21, Tunisian Ministry of Health issued a decree on compulsory wearing of protective masks in public areas.

On Tuesday, Tunisia reported 176 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 3,069.

The Tunisian government imposed strict preventive measures shortly after the detection of the first coronavirus case on March 2.

The North African country has received several batches of medical aid from the Chinese government, foundations and companies since late March to help its fight against the pandemic.

