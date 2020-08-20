Tunisian parliament condemns UAE, Israel agreement

Tunis: Condemning an agreement between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, Tunisia’s parliament on Monday regarded it as an infringement of the Palestinian people’s rights as well as a threat against the Arab and Islamic position which rejects normalization.

Stressing its principled stand with the first cause of the Arab and Islamic world, the Palestinian cause, the parliament condemned “the bad prospects of this step, especially in this circumstance in which there is successive aggression against the Palestinian people along with Zionist annexation of Palestinian lands.”

The Tunisian parliament showed its “absolute solidarity with the brotherly Palestinian people in liberating their land and establishing their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

On August 13, Israel and the UAE reached the historic agreement to work towards a “full normalization of relations.”

As part of the agreement, Israel will suspend the annexation of Palestinian lands in the occupied West Bank, while it focuses on expanding ties with other Arab countries with other nations in the Muslim world.

The UAE and Israel will also immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for coronavirus.

According to reports, this is the first peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country in 25 years.

Palestine has also slammed the peace agreement, saying it was “disgraceful” and a “blow to the Arab Peace Initiative and the decisions of the Arab and Islamic summits, and an aggression against the Palestinian people”.