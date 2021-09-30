Tunisian president appoints first female PM

Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday appointed Najla Bouden Romdhane as the first female prime minister in his country to form a new government, according to the presidency.

Addressing the newly head of government, Saied announced that “given the exceptional situation the country is going through, I decided to entrust you with forming a new government,” Xinhua news agency reported.

“You are the first female head of government in the history of our nation,” Saied added.

“We will work together with a strong will and determination to eradicate corruption and put an end to the chaos,” said Saied.

“I hope you will manage to propose the composition of the government in the coming hours or days, in accordance with the provisions of the last exceptional measures,” the president added.

Saied noted that the main priorities of the new government include fighting against corruption, protecting and promoting people’s fundamental rights, such as the rights to health, education and transport.

Born in 1958, the newly appointed prime minister was an academic at the National Engineering School of Tunis and held the post of World Bank Program Execution Officer at the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.