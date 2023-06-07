Turkey: 16-yr-old boy jailed for drawing Hitler’s moustache on Erdogan poster

Ankara: The Turkish authorities have reportedly arrested a 16-year-old boy for drawing a Hitler-style moustache on an election campaign poster of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish media reported.

The boy was accused of drawing the moustache accompanied by derogatory comments on the poster near his home in the southeastern town of Mersin.

As per media reports, the arrest took place after the boy was identified from CCTV footage.

While he admitted to drawing a moustache, he denied writing the comments.

However, after appearing before the prosecutor, he was charged with “insulting the president” and was subsequently sent to a nearby youth detention facility, Halk TV reported.

Erdogan won a new five-year presidential term, extending his 20-year rule, in the second round of elections that took place on May 28.