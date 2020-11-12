Turkey bans smoking on crowded streets amid COVID-19 pandemic

The number of confirmed cases in Turkey on Wednesday was 2,693, the highest since April 29

Updated: 12th November 2020 10:59 am IST
Ankara: Smoking on crowded streets and at public transport stops will be banned in Turkey from Thursday due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to a document from the republic’s Interior Ministry.

According to a previously issued instruction, in all public places, except for residential buildings, citizens are required to wear masks without any exceptions. But when smoking in such places, some people take off their masks, lower them down, not using them correctly. In this regard, from November 12, all provinces ban smoking on crowded streets and at public transport stops,” it said.

“It is extremely important to ensure the continuity of the use of masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which is easily transmitted,” the ministry said.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca earlier said that the coronavirus pandemic in Turkey had reached its second peak. The number of confirmed cases in Turkey on Wednesday was 2,693, the highest since April 29. The total number of those infected exceeded 400,000, and the death toll rose beyond 11,000.

Source: ANI

