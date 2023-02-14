Turkey: Chef Salt Bae comes to aid earthquake survivors, earns praise

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, is a Turkish chef and social media sensation. He became famous in 2017 for his unique way of preparing meat and his viral video of dramatically sprinkling salt on a steak.

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe, popularly known as Salt Bae

Salt Bae, the popular chef and social media personality, has made headlines for his philanthropic efforts following a devastating earthquake in Turkey. Seeing the suffering of the earthquake survivors, Gokce decided to arrange a mobile kitchen that could serve 5,000 people a day.

The video of the mobile kitchen with his name on the side packing up and heading out from a warehouse quickly went viral. However, some people criticized Salt Bae for posting close-up and slow-motion shots of the kitchen, suggesting it was a publicity stunt. Nonetheless, most people applauded his efforts and praised him for his charitable work.

Upon arriving in the disaster zone, Salt Bae and his team of chefs worked tirelessly to prepare bulk meals in large cauldrons and containers. The survivors lined up in the freezing cold outside the lorry, eagerly waiting to receive their hot meals. Salt Bae and his team served meals to people of all ages, spreading hope and kindness during a time of darkness.

Despite the mixed reactions on social media, Salt Bae’s efforts have been celebrated by many people who have been inspired by his charitable work.

