Turkey confirms 18,340 COVID-19 cases in a day

Turkey has so far administered over 92.39 million doses including the third booster jabs.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 28th August 2021 10:46 am IST
COVID-19: This city in US is left with just 6 beds as Delta variant cases spike
Representative image

Ankara: Turkey on Friday reported 18,340 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,311,637, according to its Health Ministry.

 The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 244 to 55,713, while 14,528 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 295,647 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

MS Education Academy

 Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 47.52 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while over 36.38 million had their second doses.

Turkey has so far administered over 92.39 million doses including the third booster jabs.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button