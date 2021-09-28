Turkey confirms 27,188 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara: Turkey on Monday reported 27,188 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,066,688, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 206 to 63,372, while 25,160 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 353,324 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 53.55 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 43.81 million had their second doses.

Turkey has so far administered over 108.3 million doses including booster jabs.