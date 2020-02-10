Turkey doesn’t recognise Trump’s ‘Deal of Century’: Erdogan

A+ A-

Ankara: Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would never allow the peace in the region to be disrupted by the US’ so-called “Deal of Century” Mideast peace plan.

According to Anadolu Agency he told this in a statement he sent to the current 3rd Conference of the Inter-parliamentary Jerusalem Platform in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur.

In his message to the platform, Erdogan said that “the so-called ‘Deal of Century’ [which] declares Jerusalem the capital of Israel is nothing more than a dream that threatens peace in the region. “We will not allow this dream to come true” he added.

Erdogan said that Turkey does not recognize this plan. He noted that annexation of Palestinian lands, completely destroys Palestine, and completely seizes Jerusalem. He said: “We never accept this attempt, which accepts a two-state solution on the surface but actually means legitimizing the Israeli occupation under the mandate of the American administration.”

US President Donald Trump announced “deal of the century” on 28 January, which refers to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital” and recognizes Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the West Bank.