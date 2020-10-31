Turkey earthquake toll rises to 17, rescue operations underway

SameerUpdated: 31st October 2020 8:35 am IST
Turkey

Ankara: A search and rescue operation is underway in Izmir city after an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 on Richter Scale hit the Aegean Sea, causing massive loss of life and property.

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency

As per Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the death toll stands at 17 so far, with 709 injured. According to Turkey’s media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4 following the major earthquake in Izmir.

Earlier today, in a televised speech, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue operations are continuing in the ruins of 17 buildings.

READ:  Neighbors push girl off terrace for resisting harassment in UP

Earthquake

This comes after an earthquake hit the Aegean Sea off Turkey’s western province of Izmir at around 1150 GMT at a depth of 16.54 km, and the epicentre was 17.26 km off the Seferihisar district.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s presidential office said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Turkish president spoke over the phone after the earthquake, which also affected Greece.

“Erdogan and Mitsotakis exchanged wishes for a speedy recovery,” the presidency announced in a written statement.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerUpdated: 31st October 2020 8:35 am IST
Back to top button