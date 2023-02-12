Turkey earthquake: Woman refuses to step out without hijab from under rubble

A Turkish woman refused to get out from under the rubble of her family’s house destroyed by the devastating earthquakes on Monday in the city of Gaziantep, without her headscarf.

While the rescue teams were trying to rescue the mother and her three children, the woman demanded that she be provided with a headscarf.

The woman was given a headscarf after which she stepped out, covering her head. She crawled on her knees and hands with the help of rescuers, who were trying to calm her down the whole time after fulfilling her wish.

A rescuer can be heard saying “Aunty, I love your emaan!”

The rescue team carried the woman on a medical crane amid chants of Takbeer and loud applause.

Victims of the two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria, on Monday, reached 29,789 with over 98,685 being injured.

While rescue teams continue searching for survivors under the rubble of demolished buildings, the total number of earthquake victims in Turkey has risen to 24,600 deaths and 93,000 injured.