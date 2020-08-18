Turkey is biggest threat to India: Singhvi

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Amid an uproar over Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s meeting with Turkey’s First lady, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has pointed to the threat posed by Turkey.

“(Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is on a mission to become a new self-appointed Caliph. He has always been anti-India and Turkey’s religious directorate under him is funding extremism in India. Turkey is the biggest invisible threat for India. Erdogan or any of his acquaintances shouldn’t be trusted,” Singhvi tweeted on Monday.

However, within hours he clarified that his tweet had no connection with regarding Aamir Khan.

“My tweet today had nothing to do with Aamir. Neither mentioned nor tagged him! It’s my independent view on Turkey. Aamir is a free citizen, can meet whom he wants to and do what he likes. Connecting unconnectibles!”

Aamir Khan is in Turkey to shoot portions of his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. He is facing flak on social media after pictures of his meeting with Emine Erdogan went viral.

