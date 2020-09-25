Turkey orders detention of 76 academics over failed coup

Ankara, Sep 25 : Turkish prosecutors on Friday ordered the detention of at least 76 academics over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 26 provinces across the country to nab the suspects upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Istanbul, Xinhua news agency reported citing state-media as saying.

Those targeted also administrative personnels on active duty in universities.

All the 76 suspects have alleged connections with the network headed by the US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu added.

Since the beginning of August, Turkish prosecutors had ordered the detention of more than 500 suspects, including soldiers on active duty.

The government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has been pushing for his extradition.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.