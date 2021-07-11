Turkey, Palestine Presidents meet in Istanbul

By IANS|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 11th July 2021 12:32 pm IST
Turkey, Palestine Presidents meet in Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul to discuss regional and bilateral issues.

During the meeting on Saturday, Erdogan emphasised that as long as Israel’s “occupation and annexation policies” continue, it will not be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement as saying.

The Turkish leader reiterated that Ankara did not and will not remain silent about Israel’s “atrocities” in Palestine.

MS Education Academy

Erdogan also noted that Turkey and Palestine have been improving their bilateral relations in many areas, including trade, culture, education, and tourism, according to the statement.

Following their talks, the leaders co-chaired a meeting between the delegations from two sides.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button