Turkey reports 20,033 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara: Turkey on Saturday confirmed 20,033 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,478,663, according to its Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 278 to 57,837, while 19,464 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 283,385 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 49.37 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 38.14 million have taken the second doses.

Turkey has so far administered over 96.76 million doses including third booster jabs.