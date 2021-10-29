Turkey reports 25,528 daily COVID-19 cases

Ankara: Turkey on Thursday confirmed 25,528 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,961,535, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 229 to 69,998, while 27,651 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 354,580 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 55.33 million people have received their first doses of vaccine, while over 48.5 million had their second doses.

Turkey has so far administered over 116.02 million doses including the third booster jabs.