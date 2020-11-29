Turkey reports record high single-day Covid-19 cases

Ankara, Nov 29 : Turkey reported 30,103 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic in the country earlier this year, the Health Ministry said.

Saturday’s cases increased the overall infection tally to 578,347, reports Xinhua news agency.

The death toll rose by 182 to 13,373, while the total recoveries climbed to 396,227 in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry.

The rate of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients is 3.4 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,903 in Turkey.

A total of 174,443 tests were conducted over the past day, it added.

Turkey has reintroduced several restrictions to curb the rapid rise of coronavirus cases, including a partial curfew from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. imposed nationwide on weekends. S

chools will remain closed till the end of the year, with students switching to online education.

Turkey reported its first confirmed Covid-19 case on March 11.

