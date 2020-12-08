Turkey seeks detention of 304 military personnel

News Desk 1Published: 8th December 2020 2:24 pm IST

Ankara, Dec 8 : Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday issued detention warrants for 304 military personnel over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Police launched large-scaled operations in 50 provinces to capture the suspects, including 295 soldiers on active duty, upon the order of the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in Izmir, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media as saying.

It said so far, 198 of them have been detained in simultaneous operations.

All those targeted in operations have alleged connections with the network headed by the US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, Anadolu added.

The Turkish government blames Gulen and his network for masterminding the coup in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed, and has also pushed for his extradition.

