Turkey to receive 6.5mn more doses of Covax from China

Cairo, Jan 25 : Turkey announced on Sunday that 6.5 million more doses of Covid-19 vaccines would arrive in Turkey from China.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet that the arrival of new Chinese vaccines on Monday are part of the second planned shipment of 10 million doses of the vaccines developed by the Chinese company Sinovac, the Xinhua news agency reported.

After receiving the first batch of 3 million doses of vaccines from China at the end of December, Turkey launched the mass vaccination program on January 14. More than 1.24 million people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported 5,277 new Covid-19 cases and 140 deaths, pushing its tally of infections to 24,29,605 and its death toll to 25,073. The total recoveries from the disease rose by 5,860 to 23,07,721.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.