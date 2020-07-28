Turkey to resume flights to 4 countries from Aug 1

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 28th July 2020 10:13 am IST

Ankara, July 28 : Turkey will resume international flights to four countries, including India, starting from August 1, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu announced.

Karaismailoglu said in a written statement on Monday that the four countries are India, Russia, Kuwait and South Africa.

The Minister said that the government was considering resuming flights with Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Iraq, Kenya and Uzbekistan.

Turkey had partially resumed international flights on July 11, after remaining suspended for nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country is expected to increase the number of its international flights to 40 countries in the upcoming days.

Turkey partially resumes domestic flights on June 1 after a two-month closure.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

