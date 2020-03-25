Turkey using Chinese drugs to cure COVID patients

Ankara: Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that his country was treating coronavirus patients with “special drugs” from China. A member of the Health Ministry’s Coronavirus Sceinet Committee revealed the name of drug to be Faipiravir.

These drugs were delivered via air ambulances to 40 cities, according to the state’s Anadolu News Agency.

Koc told the Al-Monitor outlet that the drug has resulted in improvements in intensive care patients in less than two weeks. Like many other countries, the government has closed public spaces like schools, universities and suspended gatherings in religious congregations of all types.

The Chinese government has agreed with Turkey to share the information on COVID-19. The latter country has stepped up its efforts to help another nation by dispatching 26,000 test kits to Columbia. 32,000 more medical staff will be hired while also domestically mass producing respirator devices. Plus, they have also received some 50,000 rapid detection kits from China on March 23. An additional 300,000 kits are also expected to arrive in Turkey by March 26.

The coronavirus has claimed 37 people with 1,529 cases reported in the country.

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.