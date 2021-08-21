Turkey’s floods death toll rises to 81

Ankara: The death toll from Turkey’s flash floods along the Black Sea coast has increased to 81, the country’s disaster agency said.

Seventy people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province. Another 10 people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, Xinhua news agency quoted the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) as saying on Friday.

Rescue and relief efforts are continuing as some 30 people that are still reportedly missing in the flood-hit areas.

Torrential rains on August 11 caused flooding that demolished homes, collapsed bridges, swept away cars and cut power supplies in the region.