Turkey’s largest city vows carbon-neutrality by 2050

By IANS|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Published: 6th November 2021 2:11 pm IST
Istanbul: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu announced the new climate vision of developing the largest Turkish city into carbon-neutral and climate crisis-resistant by 2050.

Imamoglu revealed the planned measures at an event held in a culture and art centre on the Asian side of the city that has been newly transformed from an ancient industrial facility, reports Xinhua news agency.

The action plan included a series of steps to support the life cycle and reduce pollution, carbon footprint, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Under the new vision, all cars and taxis will be gradually powered by electricity, and 100 per cent energy efficiency will be ensured in urban structures in the city of more than 16 million people.

The city also targets the conversion of 95 per cent of the garbage gas from the disposed waste into energy and 100 per cent recycling of organic waste by composting.

Imamoglu vowed to ensure climate justice and reduce the social and economic impacts of the climate crisis through efficient environmental management.

The Mayor said earlier that Istanbul has been ready for all kinds of international cooperation to achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

