Turkish, Pakistani producers to make show based on Salahuddin al-Ayyubi

Hyderabad: Turkish producer Emre Konuk, owner of Akli Films, announced signing a new deal with Pakistan’s Ansari & Shah Films to jointly produce a TV series about the life of the revered Muslim general Salahuddin al-Ayyubi.

Following the success of Turkish serials like Dirilis Ertugrul and Kurulus Osman globally, speculations of other big shows based on the life of other historic heroes being produced in turkey was floating in the air.

On Saturday, Turkish producers announced the signing of a new deal with a Pakistani production house to jointly produce a TV series on the Heroic Muslim general, popularly known in the west as Saladin, who defeated the crusaders and liberated Jerusalem in 1187.

“A happy news on a blessed Friday night! Contract signed between Akli Films and Ansari & Shah Films about ‘Sultan Selahaddin Ayyubi’,” Konuk tweeted.

The joint project would be beneficial to our country and our art world, the Turkish producer wished.

According to media sources, the series featuring Turkish and Pakistani actors will be shot in Turkey and is planned to have three seasons.

Konuk remarked that he was happy to realize the project, despite being aware of the difficulty in portraying “this great person who left his mark in history and all over the world.”

Al-Nasir Salah al-Din Yusuf ibn Ayyub was born in 1137 A.D in Iraq to a Kurdish family. He led countless military campaigns against the crusader states and finally immortalized his name in history books after crushing the crusaders at the decisive Battle of Hattin in 1187.