Published: 23rd June 2021 9:15 pm IST
Turkish police detain 32 IS suspects

Istanbul: Turkish police on Wednesday detained 32 people for their suspected ties to the Islamic State.

Simultaneous operations were carried out at 39 addresses across the country to capture those allegedly linked to group members in conflict zones, said a report.

According to the report, operations backed by special operation forces were mainly carried out in Istanbul, the western province of Aydin, and the central Anatolian province of Sivas, Xinhua reported.

The Islamic State has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015. 

