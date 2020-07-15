Turkish, US presidents discuss Libya, economic ties over phone

Libya has been suffering from escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

By Minhaj Adnan Last Updated: 15th July 2020 1:01 pm IST
Donald trump with Erdogan

Ankara: Turkish and US presidents held talks over the phone about the developments in Libya and bilateral economic ties, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to keep coordination for reaching a lasting peace and stability in war-torn Libya, as well as achieving the trade target, it said on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also confirmed the phone conversation, saying on Twitter that both leaders stressed the need for “a negotiated settlement for regional issues.”

Libya has been suffering from escalating violence and political instability ever since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

Source: IANS
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close