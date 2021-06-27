Turmoil in Telangana Congress over appointment of new chief

Hyderabad: The appointment of A. Revanth Reddy as the new Congress chief in Telangana triggered turmoil in the party as senior leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy vowed never to enter the party headquarters Gandhi Bhavan again while some other leaders have resigned from the party.

Venkat Reddy, who was also an aspirant and strong contender for the post, alleged that appointment also happened like “note for vote”.

He was referring to the “note for vote” scam in which Revanth Reddy is an accused. In 2015, Revanth Reddy, who was then in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while offering Rs 50 lakh cash to a nominated MLA to make him vote for the TDP candidate in the Legislative Council election.

Venkat Reddy also alleged that Congress Telangana incharge Manickam Tagore favoured Revanth Reddy for monetary gains.

The MP, who returned to Hyderabad from New Delhi on Sunday, termed the new state unit an extension of the TDP.

Congratulating the new team, he remarked that they should save the party from forfeiting its deposit in the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly seat.

He also announced that he will launch a padyatra from Ibrahimpatnam to Bhuvanagiri from Monday and will remain amongst people.

Stating that some leaders were trying to meet him, Venkat Reddy said nobody including Revanth Reddy should try to meet him.

“Party workers have a feeling that injustice has been done to Komatireddy Venkat Reddy despite his loyalty to the party. ‘Tomorrow, we may face the same situation’,” the MP said.

Meanwhile, senior leader and former minister M. Shashidhar Reddy on Sunday resigned as Chairman of TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee. He sent his resignation to party President Sonia Gandhi. He, however, said he would remain in the party.

Senior leader and former MLA L. Lakshma Reddy resigned from the primary membership of the party to protest against Revanth Reddy’s appointment.