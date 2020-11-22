Tursunov hoping to carry ‘champion’s luck’ to TRAU

Mumbai, Nov 21 : Tajik winger Komron Tursunov hopes to carry his “champion’s luck” when he makes his debut for the Manipuri outfit TRAU FC in the forthcoming I-League season, scheduled to kick-off on January 9.

“In the last three seasons, I have always won the title — first two seasons in my country followed by the I-League win with Mohun Bagan last season. I strongly feel that I can carry my champion’s luck here. I can be the lucky charm for TRAU FC,” said Tursunov, 24, on the league’s website.

Tursunov, following a successful two-year stint with Tajik club Istiklol (2018-19), headed to Kolkata to join the Mohun Bagan under the tutelage of Kibu Vicuna and helped the Kolkata giants to their second I-League title. For the upcoming season, he has signed for TRAU FC, who are gearing up to appear in their second Hero I-League season.

“From my experience of the last season, I can say TRAU have a balanced team of experienced players as well as promising youngsters. As a senior player, my role would be crucial and I’m eager to take the challenge head-on,” said Tursunov.

Before reaching Imphal, he scored against the UAE in an international friendly in Dubai earlier this month and the winger feels that the national team camp would help him perform better in Hero I-League.

“It’s always nice to represent your country, especially when it comes just before the league, it helps you to be in the right shape to deliver for your club,” he said.

However, he further mentioned that he would miss the passionate supporters in the stands once the league kicks off and revealed how he got overwhelmed by the response from the fans last season.

“The love shown towards me by the fans in Kolkata was amazing and I have seen that the supporters of TRAU are also very colourful and they cheer for you till the final whistle. We’ll miss them all this year,” he quipped, with the I-League set to take place under strict COVID-19 protocol.

Tursunov added, “We don’t have any other option and this is the best alternative, keeping everyone’s safety in mind. I am thankful to the All India Football Federation to set the ball rolling.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.