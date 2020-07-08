Tuticorin custodial deaths: CBI registers two cases, constitutes team

By Qayam Published: July 08, 2020, 1:56 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took over the investigation into the Tuticorin custodial deaths case and registered two FIRs after the Centre gave nod to the agency.

The CBI has also constituted a team to visit Tamil Nadu to probe the death of a father-son duo after alleged police torture in Tuticorin district.

The agency filed the case a day after the Centre issued a notification to accept Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s request to transfer the probe to the CBI.

“The CBI has registered two cases on the allegations of custodial death of two traders in Kovilpatti district on the request of the Tamil Nadu government and further notification from the government of India,” CBI Spokesperson R.K. Gaur said.

The agency, the official said, has taken over investigation into the case earlier registered at Police Station Kovilpatti East in Tuticorin district.

The Tamil Nadu government had last month favoured transfer of the investigation to the CBI following which the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed the CB-CID to handle the case till such time the central agency stepped in.

The CB-CID has so far arrested five policemen, including an Inspector, in connection with the alleged custodial torture of P. Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks at Sathankulam police station.

The duo, who ran a cellphone shop, were arrested on June 19 for alleged violation of prohibitory orders. Bennicks died on June 22 and Jeyaraj the next day at a hospital due to alleged police brutality, leading to a nationwide outrage.

Source: IANS
