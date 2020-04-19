TUWJ demands DGP to withdraw cases filed against journalists

Hyderabad: Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) to condemned the criminal cases filed against two TV news channel journalists who have covered news about corona virus positive patients from Neredmet. They demanded the DGP of the state to withdraw the cases immediately.

In a statement the state president of TUWJ Sekhar and General secretary Virahat Ali said that the media was also playing an important role in the prevention of corona virus by giving wide publicity to the efforts made by governments. They claimed that the two new channels had telecast facts which the officials concerned were trying to hide.

They told the DGP that the foisting of false cases against the journalists was nothing but an act of muzzling the voice of the Media. They alleged that the police did the same Thing in Neredmet. They warned that they would launch a state wide agitation if the police didn’t withdraw the false cases against the journalists.

