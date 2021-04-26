TV actor Hina Khan tests positive for COVID-19

By Mansoor|   Published: 26th April 2021 10:59 pm IST
Hina Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: TV actor Hina Khan informed on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old TV star took to Instagram and posted a statement confirming that she has quarantined herself at her home.

She wrote, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me & my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care,” added Khan.

Along with the post on the photo-sharing platform, the actor posted a folded hands emoticon.

As soon as the actor informed about her COVID prognosis, scores of fans chimed into the comments section and wished the former ‘Big Boss’ contestant a speedy recovery.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.

Maharashtra recorded 66,191 fresh COVID-19 cases and 832 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin update on Sunday evening.

Source: ANI

