TV actor Karan Pahwa turns producer

Mumbai, Dec 26 : TV actor Karan Pahwa, known for his roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu, has turned producer with a film he hopes to release on a digital platform.

Talking about his film “Khakeen”, he said: “It is a story involving a tragedy where the most purified human relationships become weak in front of greed. I am playing the role of Vikhyaat. He is a positive character with a large heart and is a self-made man. I am producing this film too.”

His co-star in the film is a debutant actress named Rekha (not to be confused with the veteran Bollywood superstar of the same name).

“My co-actor is Rekha, who will make her debut in this industry. The film is directed by Manil Mayank Mishra,” Karan informed.

He feels glad that his team is “super enthusiastic and hard working”.

“Once the film is complete, we are going to showcase it on a premium OTT platform,” said Karan.

