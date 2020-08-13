TV Actor Nitesh Pandey joins ‘Indiawaali Maa’ cast

By News Desk 1 Published: 13th August 2020 10:12 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 13 : Actor Nitesh Pandey has been signed for the upcoming TV show, Indiawaali Maa.

Pandey, who is known for his role of Harish Kumar in the series, “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara”, will essay the role of Hasmukh, a chilled-out father to the protagonist Rohan.

“This show highlights that when you have your mother by your side, you pretty much have the strongest support in the whole world. Made purely to depict a mother’s love, the story is something everyone will relate with,” Nitesh said.

The show also features Suchita Trivedi and Akshay Mhatre as Rohan. It will launch on Sony Entertainment Television.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

