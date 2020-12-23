TV actor Pankaj Singh talks of his ‘sensitive’ upcoming show

Mumbai, Dec 23 : Actor Pankaj Singh says the theme of his upcoming show, Teri Laadli Main, is sensitive. The story revolves around an unwanted mute girl who longs for paternal acceptance and strives to overcome hurdles. Singh plays Surendra, father of the girl.

“I will be seen essaying the pivotal role of Surendra Yadav opposite the talented actress Hemangi Kavi. Being the sole earning member of the family, and an ancestral house as his only asset and nothing else, he worries about how will he take care of his family,” he said.

“He is a strongly opiniated and dominating person who doesn’t want a second girl in the family. The topic of the serial is very sensitive. There is a strong message in this show. When I was asked for the role, I immediately accepted it. I am happy to play the role of Surendra in the show. The treatment for the topic is a little different, so I am very excited for the feedback from the audience,” added the actor, known for shows such as Adaalat and SuperCops vs Supervillains.

Teri Laadli Main will premiere on January 5 on Star Bharat.

