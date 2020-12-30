TV actor Rajveer Singh uses lockdown skill at work

Mumbai, Dec 29 : Actor Rajveer Singh took up cooking seriously during lockdown. Imbibing the skill has now helped him during a sequence in his TV show Qurbaan Hua.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, Rajveer’s character Neel is seen flaunting his cooking skills.

“During the period of lockdown, I made sure that my mother didn’t cook at all and I took the reins at home. I soon realised I can actually cook very well. So, I kept challenging myself with new recipes every day and they luckily turned out to be delightful. This really helped me while shooting for the upcoming ‘Qurbaan Hua’ sequence,” said Rajveer.

“All I had to do was to act like I am cooking with Meera (actress Tanya Sharma) and Chahat (actress Pratibha Ranta). However, I decided to actually cook something to make the scene look more authentic and by end of it, I ended up making some noodles for the three of us. The ladies loved the dish and I have to say that it is very rare when an actor gets to mix their personal interests with their profession, and I had a great time while shooting this sequence,” he added, about filming the scene for the Zee TV show.

