TV actress Sameksha Singh marries Shael Oswal

By Neha Published: July 09, 2020, 7:45 pm IST
Sameksha Singh
Mumbai: TV actress Sameksha Singh tied the knot with Shael Oswal, Industrialist in Singapore.

Although, the couple got married on 3rd July 2020, the actress revealed it recently. While talking about the marriage, the actress said big bye to TV industry.

Marriage in Gurudwara

The actress who went to Singapore in the month of February this year for the shooting of the song, “Tere Naal” got married to the industrialist in Gurudwara.

The marriage ceremony was attended by close family members.

It may be mentioned that earlier, the couple had worked in a song, “Makhmalii Pyaar”.

Talking about her future plan, the actress said she will revive her father-in-law’s production house.

