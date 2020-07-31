TV anchor who interviewed Kailash Kher on positivity hangs self in Delhi

New Delhi, 31 July : A television anchor with a news channel committed suicide in North East Delhi’s Welcome area on Friday.

Priya Juneja (24), who hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her house, had recently interviewed singer Kailash Kher and talked about how a person can remain positive and think positive in these difficult times of Covid-19 pandemic in a TV show.

“According to preliminary investigation, she was under depression. The immediate reason for the extreme step is not known yet. The body has been sent for postmortem,” said a senior police officer.

Juneja was staying with her parents, two sisters and a brother in Welcome area. The police were informed about the incident at around 7 a.m. when she did not open the door of her room. She did not leave any suicide note.

Many of her friends have expressed grief over the incident. One of her friends wrote on social media that she should have talked to her friends and shared her problems with them.

One of her friends wrote in a Facebook post: “She was a very jolly girl. She was eager to help everyone and I have known very few people who were full of life like her.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.